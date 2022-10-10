Road closures: two for Nuneaton and Bedworth drivers this week

Drivers in and around Nuneaton and Bedworth will have two National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• M6, from 9pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 2, Lane closures for technology works.

• M6, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, jct 3a to jct 3, Lane closure for technology works.