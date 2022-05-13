South Warwickshire Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital

South Warwickshire Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on May 10 was down from 27 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 60% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 47.
Across England there were 7,363 people in hospital with Covid as of May 10, with 175 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 54% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 48%.
The figures also show that 19 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 8. This was down from 29 in the previous seven days.