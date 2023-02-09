Almost 15,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at the George Eliot Hospital in December, figures show.

File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.

The figures come as new research suggests waiting lists across England are unlikely to shrink this year.

NHS England figures show 14,857 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust at the end of December – up from 14,671 in November, and 13,508 in December 2021.

Of those, 69 had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at the George Eliot Hospital was 11 weeks at the end of December – the same as in November.

Nationally, 7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of December.

A new report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank suggests waiting lists are unlikely to fall significantly in 2023.

The IFS said while "real progress" had been made in eliminating waits of two years or more, it would require a "truly remarkable" increase in treatment rates for waiting lists to drop.

Max Warner, a research economist at the think tank, said: "To turn things around would require unprecedented double-digit growth in treatment volumes over the next two years."

Separate figures show 1.5 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in December – a fall from 1.6 million in November.

At the George Eliot Hospital, 3,246 patients were waiting for one of 11 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 186 (6%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

The Society for Acute Medicine, which represents doctors, called the figures "shocking", but said they would not come as a surprise for those working in front line care.

Dr Tim Cooksley, president of the organisation, said: “Urgent workforce plans are needed to stop the current haemorrhaging of staff and attract skilled staff who have left back into the profession.

“A sustainable long-term urgent and emergency care plan is also needed to engender a belief in patients and staff that the situation can improve,” he added.

Other figures from NHS England show that of 25 patients urgently referred by the NHS who were treated at the George Eliot Hospital in December, 15 were receiving cancer treatment within two months of their referral.

A month previously – when 40 patients were referred – 22 were treated within 62 days.

In December 2021, 20 patients were treated within this period, out of 29 that were referred.

NHS England’s national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said the NHS is making "good progress" toward virtually eliminating 18-month waits by April, even despite recent strike action.