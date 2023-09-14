The George Eliot Hospital: all the key numbers for the NHS Trust in July

More than 15,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at the George Eliot Hospital in July, figures show.

A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 18, 2023.

More than 15,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at the George Eliot Hospital in July, figures show.

The shadow health secretary has branded the Prime Minister "inaction man" over rising waiting lists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS England figures show 16,075 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust at the end of July – up slightly from 16,025 in June, and 14,143 in July 2022.

Most Popular

Of those, 158 had been waiting for longer than a year.

The median waiting time from referral at an NHS Trust to treatment at the George Eliot Hospital was 12 weeks at the end of July – down from 13 weeks in June.

Nationally, 7.7 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of July.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said patients were waiting an "unacceptably long" time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "On the NHS, Rishi Sunak is Inaction Man, refusing to meet with doctors to end NHS strikes and adding to the Conservatives’ NHS backlog, leaving patients waiting for months on end in pain and agony."

Separate figures show 1.6 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in July – the same as in June.

At the George Eliot Hospital, 3,443 patients were waiting for one of 11 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 183 (5%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures from NHS England show that of 48 patients urgently referred by the NHS who were treated at the George Eliot Hospital in July, 30 were receiving cancer treatment within two months of their referral.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A month previously – when 39 patients were referred – 18 were treated within 62 days.

In July 2022, 20 patients were treated within this period, out of 32 that were referred.

Professor Pat Price, of the CatchUpWithCancer campaign, said the cancer figures show "we are still massively short in hitting the Government’s target of no more than 85% of cancer patients waiting more than 62 days between urgent GP referral and their first treatment."

"Today’s figures reveal that nearly 40% of cancer patients are missing their life-saving cancer treatment: this is over double the Government’s own target," she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Prime Minister told the BBC on Thursday ongoing strikes by NHS staff were threatening his target of cutting waiting lists in 2023, acknowledging his promise could be missed.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS England’s national clinical director for urgent and emergency care echoed Mr Sunak's comments on the impact of industrial action.