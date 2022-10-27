Three more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
A total of 464 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 461 on the week before.
They were among 20,132 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.
A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.