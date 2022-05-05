Two more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

The dashboard shows 430 people had died in the area by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 428 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 18,111 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

A total of 153,021 deaths were recorded throughout England by May 5 (Thursday) – up from 152,628 on Wednesday.