Two more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

File photo dated 21/12/2021 of a nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. The Government has been told to "get a grip" of personal protective equipment (PPE) stocks and contracts, as it was disclosed more than half of suppliers who provided items through the VIP fast-track lane provided stock that was not suitable for use on the front line. Issue date: Wednesday March 30, 2022.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 453 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on July 27 (Wednesday) – up from 451 a week previously.

They were among 18,983 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.