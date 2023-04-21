Register
Two more deaths recorded in Nuneaton and Bedworth

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:42 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 501 people had died in the area by April 6 – up from 499 on the week before.

They were among 22,341 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before April 20 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 189,407 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 6.