119 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Rugby

The number of coronavirus cases in Rugby increased by 119 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 35,435 cases had been confirmed in Rugby when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on March 18 (Friday), up from 35,316 on Thursday.

The cumulative rate of infection in Rugby, which covers the whole pandemic, stands at 32,024 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 29,936.

In England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, if one person tests positive for the virus more than 90 days after the first infection, two infection episodes will be recorded, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 92,135 over the period, to 20,093,762 – though case figures reported in Scotland cover a period of more than 24 hours.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.

The dashboard shows 200 people had died in the area by March 18 (Friday) – up from 199 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 16,948 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

The figures also show that nearly two-thirds of people in Rugby have received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 65,367 people had received a booster or third dose by March 17 (Thursday) – 62% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

A total of 82,200 people (78%) had received two jabs by that date.

Across England, 66% of people aged 12 and above had received a booster.