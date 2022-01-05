385 further coronavirus cases and two more deaths recorded in Rugby

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rugby increased by 385 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and two more deaths were recorded.

A total of 23,529 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Rugby when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on January 5 (Wednesday), up from 23,144 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Rugby now stands at 21,264 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 20,701.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 193,814 over the period, to 13,835,334.

There were also two more coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.

The dashboard shows 177 people had died in the area by January 5 (Wednesday) – up from 175 on Tuesday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 15,530 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Today’s death figures include a backlog of hospital deaths reported overnight by NHS England, covering the period January 1 to 4.