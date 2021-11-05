64 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Rugby

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rugby increased by 64 in the last 24 hours, official figures show – and one more death was recorded.

A total of 16,006 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Rugby when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 5 (Friday), up from 15,942 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Rugby now stands at 14,465 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,885.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 33,697 over the period, to 9,241,916.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.

The dashboard shows 166 people had died in the area by November 5 (Friday) – up from 165 on Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 14,830 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.