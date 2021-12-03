70 further coronavirus cases in Rugby

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rugby increased by 70 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 17,787 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Rugby when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on December 3 (Friday), up from 17,717 on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rate of infection in Rugby now stands at 16,075 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 15,566.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 50,573 over the period, to 10,379,647.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.

The dashboard shows 171 people had died in the area by December 3 (Friday) – which was unchanged from Thursday.

It means there have been two deaths in the past week, which is an increase on none the previous week.

They were among 15,186 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Rugby have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 77,403 people had received both jabs by December 2 (Thursday) – 74% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 81% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.