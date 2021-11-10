71 further coronavirus cases in Rugby

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rugby increased by 71 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 16,326 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Rugby when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on November 10 (Wednesday), up from 16,255 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Rugby now stands at 14,755 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 14,120.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 39,325 over the period, to 9,406,001.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.

The dashboard shows 168 people had died in the area by November 10 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been three deaths in the past week, which is an increase on one the previous week.

They were among 14,897 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Rugby have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 76,213 people had received both jabs by November 9 (Tuesday) – 73% of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 80% of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.