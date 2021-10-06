96 further coronavirus cases in Rugby

A Coronavirus testing centre in Dalston, east London. There were a further 6,042 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, taking the overall number to 429,277. A further 34 deaths were recorded.

The number of coronavirus cases in Rugby increased by 96 in the last 24 hours, official figures show.

A total of 13,810 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Rugby when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 6 (Wednesday), up from 13,714 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in Rugby now stands at 12,481 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 12,047.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 38,675 over the period, to 8,006,660.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.

The dashboard shows 161 people had died in the area by October 6 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 14,455 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.