Crime on the rise in Rugby, official figures show

Crime has risen over the last year in Rugby, official police records reveal.
Warwickshire Police recorded 7,607 offences in Rugby in the 12 months to March, according to the Office for National Statistics.
That was an increase of 11% compared to the previous year, when there were 6,849.
However, at 68.7 crimes per 1,000 people, that was far lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 89.3.
Of the crimes recorded in the area over the last 12 months, 331 were sexual offences – an increase of 41% from the year before.
Meanwhile, violent crime has risen in the area, from 2,852 to 3,225 over this period.
One of the main factors behind this increase was the rise in violence without injury, which rose by 22%, from 1,100 incidents to 1,337.
And theft offences rose by 7%, with 2,038 incidents recorded in the 12 months to March.
At 18.4 crimes per 1,000 people, that was lower than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 25.1.
Crimes recorded in Rugby included:
331 sexual offences, a rise of 41%3,225 violent offences, a rise of 13%687 incidents of criminal damage and arson, up 6%254 drug offences, down 15%85 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, a decrease of four724 public order offences, up 26%2,038 theft offences, a rise of 7%1,019 stalking and harassment offences, up 3%