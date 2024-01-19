Decrease in fly-tipping incidents in Rugby

The number of fly-tipping incidents in Rugby decreased last year, new figures show.

A view of a fly-tipping site near Erith in Kent, as statistics from DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) show local authorities in England dealt with 1.13 million fly-tipping incidents during the year 2020/21 an increase of 16% from the 980,000 reported in 2019/20. Picture date: Friday February 4, 2022.

However, experts called on the Government to review sentencing guidelines, introduce bigger fines and “even jail ‘professional fly-tippers’ when they are caught”.

Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show there were 1,344 fly-tipping incidents in Rugby in the year to March 2023 – a decrease of 11% from 1,511 in 2021-22.

This meant there were 11.5 incidents per 1,000 people in the area.

In Rugby, most fly-tipped waste was discovered on highways, accounting for 64% of recorded incidents. This was followed by 12% on footpaths and bridleways.

The largest proportion of discarded waste was household waste, making up 43% of all incidents.

Across England, local authorities dealt with slightly fewer incidents in 2022-23 – 1.08 million compared with 1.09 million in 2021-22. However, environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy warned the number of 'tipper lorry load’ size or larger incidents has increased by 13%.

Allison Ogden-Newton OBE, chief executive of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “It is time for the public and our justice system to say ‘enough is enough’ and tackle the selfish vandals who are trashing our environment for profit.

“The public can play their part by ensuring that they only give their unwanted ‘stuff’ to reputable, licensed waste carriers who will dispose of it correctly and the courts must help by using the considerable sentencing powers they have to order hefty fines and even jail ‘professional fly-tippers’ when they are caught.

“Environmental crime is not a victimless crime – we are all victims of it.”

The number of fixed penalty notices issued across the country fell from 91,000 in 2021-22 to 73,000 in 2022-23, with three in Rugby.

While the average court fine increased by 13% to £526, there were fewer fines given last year with a total value of £785,000 compared to £837,000 in the year before.

Darren Rodwell, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association, said: “Fly-tipping is inexcusable. It is not only an eyesore for residents, but a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.

“This decrease in fly-tipping is positive, and a testament to the hard work of councils. We continue to urge the Government to review sentencing guidelines for fly-tipping, so that offenders are given bigger fines for more serious offences to act as a deterrent.

“Manufacturers should also contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”

Recycling minister Robbie Moore said: “Fly-tipped rubbish is a blight on the landscape, and a burden on councils to clean up – so it’s absolutely right for councils to take strong action whenever a crime is committed.

“We are making solid progress – with enforcement up by 6% and fly-tipping decreasing for the second year in a row – but we know there is more to do.