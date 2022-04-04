Drop in staff satisfaction with standard of care at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust

A ward at Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust Picture date: Thursday July 5, 2018. See PA story HEALTH Hospital. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Fewer staff at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust would feel happy if a friend or relative needed to be treated by the organisation, according to a survey carried out last year.

The annual poll of NHS staff across England has revealed a drop in satisfaction with care standards, while concern over workforce numbers, discontent with pay and work-related stress were also highlighted by health service workers nationally.

At University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, 71% of staff who responded to the 2021 survey said that if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided by their organisation.

This was down from 77% the year before, according to the report, which included responses from 3,811 staff at the trust.

It reflected the picture across England as a whole, where 68% of staff said they would feel happy with the standard of care provided for a loved one – down from 74% in 2020.

Of the survey respondents at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust, just 28% said there are enough staff at their organisation for them to do their job properly – a drop from 37% in 2020.

Some 49% of staff had felt unwell as a result of work-related stress in the previous 12 months, while 38% often or always felt burnt out because of their job.

And roughly 68% said they feel enthusiastic about their job, compared to 73% a year earlier.

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, said the national figures – which show more than half of NHS staff feel burnt out at the end of their working day and four in five feel there aren't enough staff in their organisation – will "do nothing to reassure the public."

She added: “Nursing staff have sent a clear message they’re exhausted and that staff shortages are undermining their efforts to give safe and effective care.

“This is a stark reminder of the impact of tens of thousands of nursing vacancies."

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents trusts, said the overall picture is unsurprising due to the "unprecedented pressure" placed on NHS staff throughout the pandemic.

“The fall in staff morale is a real cause for concern," he said.

The 2021 survey also reveals that just 33% of NHS workers across England are satisfied with their level of pay – it was 29% at Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospitals Trust.

It comes amid growing anger among unions over the pay of NHS workers.

Em Wilkinson-Brice, acting chief people officer for the NHS in England, said: “The NHS is nothing without the commitment and dedication of its staff.

"That has never been clearer than over the last two years as they have cared for over 660,000 Covid patients and rolled out the world leading NHS Covid vaccination programme, all while dealing with record levels of pressure in other parts of the health service.