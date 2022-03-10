Drop in visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.
NHS England figures show 6,225 patients visited A&E at South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust in February.
That was a drop of 4% on the 6,478 visits recorded during January, but 54% more than the 4,047 patients seen in February 2021.
The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in February 2020, there were 6,306 visits to A&E at the South Warwickshire Trust.
All of last month's attendances were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 1.8 million visits last month.
That was a decrease of 3% compared to January, but 43% more than the 1.3 million seen during February 2021.
At South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust:
In February:
There were 79 booked appointments, down from 90 in January
68% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
274 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 4% of patients
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in January:
The median time to treatment was 58 minutes
Around 4% of patients left before being treated