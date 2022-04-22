Food hygiene ratings given to 10 Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 7 Royal George Buildings, Market Place, Rugby; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Bacco Lounge at 16-18 Regent Street, Rugby; rated on March 9
• Rated 4: JP's Kitchen 1664 Limted at 192 Bilton Road, Bilton; rated on February 25
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Jolly Abbot at 241 Lower Hillmorton Road, Hillmorton; rated on April 20
• Rated 5: Rugby Golf Club Limited at Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on April 12
• Rated 5: Bell & Barge Harvester at Bell And Barge, Brownsover Road, Brownsover; rated on November 10
• Rated 4: Broad Street RFC at 105 Rugby Road, Binley Woods; rated on November 11
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Olive Grove at 59a High Street, Hillmorton; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Spices of Rugby at 40 Lawford Road, New Bilton; rated on April 6
• Rated 5: Subway at Central Park Drive; rated on November 12