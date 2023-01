Food hygiene ratings given to 12 Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to nine restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bilton Evangelical Church Limited at Main Street, Bilton; rated on December 8

• Rated 5: McDonalds at 2 Evreux Way, Rugby; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Clifton Cafe at 33 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: New Leaf Catering Draycote Water Visitor Centre Restaurant at Draycote Water Visitors Centre, Draycote Water, Kites Hardwick; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Cadent Gas Ansty Park Catering at Unit 3, Pilot Way, Ansty Park; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: New Life Church at 26 - 42railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on October 10

• Rated 3: Dosa Village Rugby at 24-25 Church Street, Rugby; rated on November 29

• Rated 3: Willoughby Cafe at The Pantry, London Road, Willoughby; rated on November 15

• Rated 1: Vena Restaurant at 7 North Street, Rugby; rated on August 25

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Rugby Railway Club at 100 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: The Bear at Bilton Lane, Bilton; rated on November 9

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

