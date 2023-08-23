Food hygiene ratings given to 20 Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Thomas Franks at Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd / Aventine Way, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Olive Catering @DHL at Express House Unit 1 / Hillman Way, Ryton-On-Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: Costa at Costa @ Tesco / 1 Leicester Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: Compass Group 14forty at Tk Maxx / Unit 1, Waver Way, Rugby; rated on August 7

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Istanbul Grill at / 5 Church Street, Rugby; rated on August 4

• Rated 5: Cuppa Dunchurch at / 4 Daventry Road, Dunchurch, Rugby; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Caffe Vita Limited at 34a / High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: Pausa at / Dunelm Soft Furnishings Ltd, Unit 12, Elliots Field Shopping Park; rated on July 9

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Crown Cafe at Technicolour Distribution Serv / Cosford Lane, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on June 2

• Rated 4: Central Cafe at B & B / 2 Manning Walk, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on May 4

• Rated 4: Kaspas Desserts at Unit 15 And 16 Swan Centre / Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on April 19

• Rated 2: Dine Contract Catering at London Electric Vehicle Company / Dc5 Prologis Park, Ryton On Dunsmore, Coventry; rated on May 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

Advertisement

Advertisement

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Shilton Arms at Shilton Arms / 5 Church Road, Shilton, Warwickshire; rated on July 28

• Rated 5: The Old Olive Bush at The Old Olive Bush / Flecknoe Village Road, Flecknoe, Warwickshire; rated on July 26

• Rated 1: The Paddox Bar and Grill at / 360 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on June 27

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at / 69 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Funky Chickpea at CV22; rated on July 29

• Rated 5: Easy Greek at 14a / Kingsway, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Oliver's Fish Bar at 71a / High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on July 20