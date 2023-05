Food hygiene ratings given to 22 Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Canalchef Cafe at The Locks, Hillmorton; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: McDonald's at Mcdonalds, London Road, Thurlaston; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Salvation Army at Rugby Citadel, Bennfield Road, Newbold; rated on April 5

• Rated 5: La Dolce Tavola at 6 Castle Street, Rugby; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: The Barn at Coalpit Lane, Willey; rated on March 29

• Rated 5: Puddleduck Cafe Ltd at CV8 ; rated on March 27

• Rated 5: GE Steam Power at Newbold Road, Rugby; rated on February 24

• Rated 3: Vena Restaurant at 7 North Street, Rugby; rated on March 31

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bilton Bowling Club at Bawnmore Road, Bilton; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: Ansty (Warwickshire) Club & Institute Limited at Ansty Social Working Mens Club, Grove Road, Ansty; rated on March 14

• Rated 4: The Lawrence Sheriff at Lawrence Sheriff, 28-29 High Street, Rugby; rated on March 25

• Rated 4: Essence of India Restaurant at Black Horse Inn, Coventry Road, Marton; rated on March 15

• Rated 4: Rose & Castle at The Rose & Castle, Main Road, Ansty; rated on March 9

• Rated 3: Oak & Black Dog at 36 Brookside, Stretton-On-Dunsmore; rated on March 25

• Rated 3: The Denbigh Arms at Denbigh Arms, 1 Main Street, Monks Kirby; rated on February 25

Takeaways

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at 45 Regent Street, Rugby; rated on May 4

• Rated 5: Thai Time at CV22; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: The Pizza Guru at 10 Boughton Road, Brownsover; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Mama B’s sandwich shop at 134 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Donr & Gyros at 10 Church Street, Rugby; rated on April 19

• Rated 5: Susies Kitchen at CV21; rated on March 13