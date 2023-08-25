Register
Food hygiene ratings given to eight Rugby establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 25th Aug 2023, 09:46 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering at London Electric Vehicle Company / Dc5 Prologis Park, Ryton On Dunsmore, Coventry; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: The Barn at / Coalpit Lane, Willey, Rugby; rated on March 29

• Rated 3: Crown Cafe at Technicolour Distribution Serv / Cosford Lane, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on June 2

• Rated 3: Kaspas Desserts at Unit 15 And 16 Swan Centre / Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on April 19

• Rated 1: Central Cafe at B & B / 2 Manning Walk, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on May 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: White Lion Inn at / 32 Broad Street, Brinklow, Warwickshire; rated on April 18

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: De' Raj at Unit 4 / Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at / 45 Regent Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on May 4