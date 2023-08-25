Food hygiene ratings given to eight Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Dine Contract Catering at London Electric Vehicle Company / Dc5 Prologis Park, Ryton On Dunsmore, Coventry; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: The Barn at / Coalpit Lane, Willey, Rugby; rated on March 29

• Rated 3: Crown Cafe at Technicolour Distribution Serv / Cosford Lane, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on June 2

• Rated 3: Kaspas Desserts at Unit 15 And 16 Swan Centre / Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on April 19

• Rated 1: Central Cafe at B & B / 2 Manning Walk, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on May 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 2: White Lion Inn at / 32 Broad Street, Brinklow, Warwickshire; rated on April 18

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: De' Raj at Unit 4 / Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on June 14