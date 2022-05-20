Food hygiene ratings given to five Rugby establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tameras's Kitchen at 3-5 Castle Street, Rugby; rated on April 25

• Rated 4: Bacco Lounge at 16-18 Regent Street, Rugby; rated on March 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: William Webb Ellis at 22 Warwick Street, Rugby; rated on May 9

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cinnabon at 12 Chapel Street, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on May 17