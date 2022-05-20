Food hygiene ratings given to five Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Tameras's Kitchen at 3-5 Castle Street, Rugby; rated on April 25
• Rated 4: Bacco Lounge at 16-18 Regent Street, Rugby; rated on March 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: William Webb Ellis at 22 Warwick Street, Rugby; rated on May 9
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Cinnabon at 12 Chapel Street, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on May 17
• Rated 5: Summies House at 3 Bagshaw Close, Ryton-On-Dunsmore; rated on May 12