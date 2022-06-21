Food hygiene ratings given to five Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Clifton Cafe at 33 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on May 16
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 1: THE WINDMILL INN at 1 North Street, Rugby; rated on May 16
Takeaways
Plus three ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Evsy's Kitchen at CV21; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: Village Green Fish Bar at 25 Main Street, Wolston; rated on April 11
• Rated 4: Extra Fish Bar at 64-66 Craven Road, Rugby; rated on May 16