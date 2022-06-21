Food hygiene ratings given to five Rugby establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Clifton Cafe at 33 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on May 16

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 1: THE WINDMILL INN at 1 North Street, Rugby; rated on May 16

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Evsy's Kitchen at CV21; rated on June 15

• Rated 5: Village Green Fish Bar at 25 Main Street, Wolston; rated on April 11