Food hygiene ratings given to three Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 18th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Junction One / Leicester Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on December 5

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Unit A Junction One / Leicester Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on December 6

    • Rated 3: Extra Fish Bar at 64-66 / Craven Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 10