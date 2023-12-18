Food hygiene ratings given to three Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Junction One / Leicester Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on December 5
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Unit A Junction One / Leicester Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on December 6
• Rated 3: Extra Fish Bar at 64-66 / Craven Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 10