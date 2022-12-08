Food hygiene ratings given to two Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago

Queens Head, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Queens Head, Queens Road, Bretford was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 2.
And Kaspas Desserts, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit 15 And 16 Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby was given a score of four on November 2.