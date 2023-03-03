Food hygiene ratings given to two Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
Bombay Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 Church Street, Rugby was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.
And Double Happiness, a takeaway at 107 Cambridge Street, Rugby was given a score of four on January 26.