Food hygiene ratings given to two Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
1 hour ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Bombay Tandoori, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 55 Church Street, Rugby was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 26.

And Double Happiness, a takeaway at 107 Cambridge Street, Rugby was given a score of four on January 26.