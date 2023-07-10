Food hygiene ratings given to two Rugby restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Crown Cafe, at Technicolour Distribution Serv, Cosford Lane, Brownsover was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 2.
And Jasmine Court Restaurant, at 239 Lower Hillmorton Road, Hillmorton was also given a score of three on June 2.
It means that of Rugby's 145 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.