Food hygiene ratings given to two Rugby restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Crown Cafe, at Technicolour Distribution Serv, Cosford Lane, Brownsover was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 2.

And Jasmine Court Restaurant, at 239 Lower Hillmorton Road, Hillmorton was also given a score of three on June 2.