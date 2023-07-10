Register
Food hygiene ratings given to two Rugby restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:17 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Crown Cafe, at Technicolour Distribution Serv, Cosford Lane, Brownsover was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 2.

And Jasmine Court Restaurant, at 239 Lower Hillmorton Road, Hillmorton was also given a score of three on June 2.

It means that of Rugby's 145 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 103 (71%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.