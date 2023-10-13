Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Titash Indian & Bangladeshi Cuisine Ltd at / 65 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 28
• Rated 5: Hatty Bakewell’s at CV21; rated on September 18
• Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure - Rugby at Crick Road; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Chicco Di Caffe at / 15 Bank Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 11
• Rated 5: Eternal Art and Tattoo Studio at / 164 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on August 30
• Rated 4: Bewiched Coffee at / 5 Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 31
• Rated 3: The Artizzan at / 1 High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 4
• Rated 0: Rugby Grill House at / 56 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on July 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Rugby Riding Club at Rugby Riding Club / Ashlawn Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 13
Takeaways
Plus five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Brownsover Fish Bar at Brownsover Fish Bar / Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Pumpkins Deli at 19a / Broad Street, Brinklow, Warwickshire; rated on September 25
• Rated 5: Pizza Delicious UK Ltd at / 37 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 13
• Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at / 68 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 3
• Rated 4: Grab ur Grub at CV21; rated on July 1