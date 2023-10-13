Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Titash Indian & Bangladeshi Cuisine Ltd at / 65 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 28

    • Rated 5: Hatty Bakewell’s at CV21; rated on September 18

    • Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure - Rugby at Crick Road; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Chicco Di Caffe at / 15 Bank Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 11

    • Rated 5: Eternal Art and Tattoo Studio at / 164 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on August 30

    • Rated 4: Bewiched Coffee at / 5 Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 31

    • Rated 3: The Artizzan at / 1 High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 4

    • Rated 0: Rugby Grill House at / 56 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on July 26

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: Rugby Riding Club at Rugby Riding Club / Ashlawn Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 13

    Takeaways

    Plus five ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Brownsover Fish Bar at Brownsover Fish Bar / Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on October 6

    • Rated 5: Pumpkins Deli at 19a / Broad Street, Brinklow, Warwickshire; rated on September 25

    • Rated 5: Pizza Delicious UK Ltd at / 37 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 13

    • Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at / 68 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 3

    • Rated 4: Grab ur Grub at CV21; rated on July 1