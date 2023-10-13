Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Titash Indian & Bangladeshi Cuisine Ltd at / 65 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 28

• Rated 5: Hatty Bakewell’s at CV21; rated on September 18

• Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure - Rugby at Crick Road; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Chicco Di Caffe at / 15 Bank Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 11

• Rated 5: Eternal Art and Tattoo Studio at / 164 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on August 30

• Rated 4: Bewiched Coffee at / 5 Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 31

• Rated 3: The Artizzan at / 1 High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 4

• Rated 0: Rugby Grill House at / 56 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on July 26

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Rugby Riding Club at Rugby Riding Club / Ashlawn Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 13

Takeaways

Plus five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Brownsover Fish Bar at Brownsover Fish Bar / Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Pumpkins Deli at 19a / Broad Street, Brinklow, Warwickshire; rated on September 25

• Rated 5: Pizza Delicious UK Ltd at / 37 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 13

• Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at / 68 Church Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on August 3