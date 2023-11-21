Food hygiene ratings handed to 32 Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 32 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre at The Queen'S Diamond Jubilee Centre / Bruce Williams Way, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 17
• Rated 5: PB FLAMING GRILL at 36 North Street, Rugby; rated on November 9
• Rated 5: Sodexo Ltd at / 1 Pretorian Way, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 3
• Rated 5: Cafe Vin Cinq at / 25 High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Huntsman Carvery at / 20 The Square, Dunchurch, Rugby; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Jabbs Caterers Ltd. at / Lime Tree Village, Cawston Lane, Dunchurch; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Greggs Gibbets Cross (Applegreen) at Gibbett Cross Service Station / Watling Street, Churchover, Lutterworth Warwickshire; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: coombe dessert parlour at Coombe Abbey Country Park / Brinklow Road, Coombe Fields, Warwickshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: The Lounge Kitchen & Bar at Clifton Cruisers / Clifton Wharf, Clifton Upon Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on October 6
• Rated 5: Libertine Burger at / Unit C Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: Pizza Express at / 23 High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 2: Cafe Roj at / 6 Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 12
• Rated 2: Maia Gelato & Cafe Italiano at 6-7 / High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 12
• Rated 2: Dine Contract Catering at London Electric Vehicle Company / Dc5 Prologis Park, Ryton On Dunsmore, Coventry; rated on May 26
• Rated 1: Little Nibbles Cafe at 1 Chestnut House / North Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Waterside at The Waterside / Crick Road, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: The Bank at The Bank / 12 Bank Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 25
• Rated 5: Get Golfing CIO at Flat Ansty Golf Club / Brinklow Road, Ansty, Warwickshire; rated on October 20
• Rated 5: Brewers Fayre at Brewers Fayre And Travel Inn / Central Park Drive, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: The George at 2-4 / The Green, Bilton, Rugby; rated on October 7
• Rated 5: Seven Stars at / 40 Albert Square, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 5: The Courthouse at / 23 North Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30
• Rated 4: Blacksmith Arms at Blacksmiths Arms / 19 High Street, Ryton-On-Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on October 7
• Rated 1: Fighting Cocks at Fighting Cocks / Cymbeline Way, Bilton, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on October 7
Takeaways
Plus eight ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Houlton Biryani at CV23; rated on November 10
• Rated 5: Pizza Vera at / 266 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 6
• Rated 5: Franklins Sandwich Shop at / 38 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: The Stottie Shop at / 23 Regent Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 1
• Rated 5: Subway at / 13 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 26
• Rated 5: The Platter Pantry at CV21; rated on October 19
• Rated 4: Greek Zante Street at / 6 North Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 10
• Rated 3: New Chinese Tonight at / 41 Woodlands Road, Binley Woods, Warwickshire; rated on October 12