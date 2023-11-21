Food hygiene ratings handed to 32 Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 32 of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 15 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre at The Queen'S Diamond Jubilee Centre / Bruce Williams Way, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: PB FLAMING GRILL at 36 North Street, Rugby; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Sodexo Ltd at / 1 Pretorian Way, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 3

• Rated 5: Cafe Vin Cinq at / 25 High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Huntsman Carvery at / 20 The Square, Dunchurch, Rugby; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Jabbs Caterers Ltd. at / Lime Tree Village, Cawston Lane, Dunchurch; rated on October 31

• Rated 5: Greggs Gibbets Cross (Applegreen) at Gibbett Cross Service Station / Watling Street, Churchover, Lutterworth Warwickshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: coombe dessert parlour at Coombe Abbey Country Park / Brinklow Road, Coombe Fields, Warwickshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: The Lounge Kitchen & Bar at Clifton Cruisers / Clifton Wharf, Clifton Upon Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on October 6

• Rated 5: Libertine Burger at / Unit C Swan Centre, Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Pizza Express at / 23 High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 2: Cafe Roj at / 6 Chapel Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 2: Maia Gelato & Cafe Italiano at 6-7 / High Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 2: Dine Contract Catering at London Electric Vehicle Company / Dc5 Prologis Park, Ryton On Dunsmore, Coventry; rated on May 26

• Rated 1: Little Nibbles Cafe at 1 Chestnut House / North Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And nine ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Waterside at The Waterside / Crick Road, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on October 30

• Rated 5: The Bank at The Bank / 12 Bank Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 25

• Rated 5: Get Golfing CIO at Flat Ansty Golf Club / Brinklow Road, Ansty, Warwickshire; rated on October 20

• Rated 5: Brewers Fayre at Brewers Fayre And Travel Inn / Central Park Drive, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: The George at 2-4 / The Green, Bilton, Rugby; rated on October 7

• Rated 5: Seven Stars at / 40 Albert Square, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: The Courthouse at / 23 North Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on September 30

• Rated 4: Blacksmith Arms at Blacksmiths Arms / 19 High Street, Ryton-On-Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on October 7

• Rated 1: Fighting Cocks at Fighting Cocks / Cymbeline Way, Bilton, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on October 7

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Houlton Biryani at CV23; rated on November 10

• Rated 5: Pizza Vera at / 266 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 6

• Rated 5: Franklins Sandwich Shop at / 38 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: The Stottie Shop at / 23 Regent Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on November 1

• Rated 5: Subway at / 13 Clifton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 26

• Rated 5: The Platter Pantry at CV21; rated on October 19

• Rated 4: Greek Zante Street at / 6 North Street, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on October 10