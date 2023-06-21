Food hygiene ratings handed to six Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Burger King at Moto Hospitality Ltd, New Ash Tree Farmj1m6; rated on May 25

• Rated 4: Caffeine Project Coffee Roasters at Greens Home & Garden, Rugby Road; rated on May 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Station Road, Brandon; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: The Old Olive Bush at Flecknoe Village Road, Flecknoe; rated on May 26

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Heyday Trade Ltd at 1 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on June 15