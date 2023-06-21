Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three teenagers killed after car crashes into a tree
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Euromillions players urged to check numbers as UK player wins £55m

Food hygiene ratings handed to six Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:55 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: Burger King at Moto Hospitality Ltd, New Ash Tree Farmj1m6; rated on May 25

    • Rated 4: Caffeine Project Coffee Roasters at Greens Home & Garden, Rugby Road; rated on May 12

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Royal Oak at Station Road, Brandon; rated on May 30

    • Rated 5: The Old Olive Bush at Flecknoe Village Road, Flecknoe; rated on May 26

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Heyday Trade Ltd at 1 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on June 15

    • Rated 5: De' Raj at Unit 4, Hollowell Way, Brownsover; rated on June 14