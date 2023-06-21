Food hygiene ratings handed to six Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: Burger King at Moto Hospitality Ltd, New Ash Tree Farmj1m6; rated on May 25
• Rated 4: Caffeine Project Coffee Roasters at Greens Home & Garden, Rugby Road; rated on May 12
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Royal Oak at Station Road, Brandon; rated on May 30
Advertisement
Advertisement
• Rated 5: The Old Olive Bush at Flecknoe Village Road, Flecknoe; rated on May 26
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Heyday Trade Ltd at 1 Sheep Street, Rugby; rated on June 15
• Rated 5: De' Raj at Unit 4, Hollowell Way, Brownsover; rated on June 14