Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kanko Coffee & Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 41 Clifton Road, Rugby was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 24.
And Mama B�s sandwich shop, a takeaway at 134 Railway Terrace, Rugby was given a score of four on August 24.