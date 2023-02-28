Register
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
The Half Moon, a pub, bar or nightclub at Half Moon Inn, Warwick Road, Wolston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.

And Brinklow Fish Bar, a takeaway at 8 Broad Street, Brinklow was given a score of two on January 23.