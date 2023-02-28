Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
4 hours ago
The Half Moon, a pub, bar or nightclub at Half Moon Inn, Warwick Road, Wolston was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 23.
And Brinklow Fish Bar, a takeaway at 8 Broad Street, Brinklow was given a score of two on January 23.