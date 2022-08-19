Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rugby takeaways

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ocean City, at 41 Cymbeline Way, Bilton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.

And J's Takeaway, at 97 Albert Street, Rugby was given a score of one on July 14.