Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rugby takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Ocean City, at 41 Cymbeline Way, Bilton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 14.
And J's Takeaway, at 97 Albert Street, Rugby was given a score of one on July 14.
It means that of Rugby's 81 takeaways with ratings, 51 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.