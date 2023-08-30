Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rugby takeaways

Register
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 10:44 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The chickfather, at / 156 Railway Terrace, Rugby, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.

And Mirchilli, at CV21 was given a score of zero on July 25.

It means that of Rugby's 86 takeaways with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.