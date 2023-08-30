Food hygiene ratings handed to two Rugby takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The chickfather, at / 156 Railway Terrace, Rugby, Warwickshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 25.
And Mirchilli, at CV21 was given a score of zero on July 25.
It means that of Rugby's 86 takeaways with ratings, 58 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.