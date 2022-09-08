Four more deaths recorded in Rugby

There were four more coronavirus deaths recorded over the last eight days in Rugby.

A total of 255 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 8 (Thursday) – up from 251 August 31.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were among 19,615 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

A total of 165,369 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 8 (Thursday) – up from 164,264 eight days previous.