Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: Steam Turbine at Barnaby Road, Rugby; rated on October 4
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Green Man at 14 Daventry Road, Dunchurch; rated on October 5
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Sun Shing at 94 Bridget Street, New Bilton; rated on October 12
• Rated 5: Extra Fish Bar at 64-66 Craven Road, Rugby; rated on September 22