Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Steam Turbine at Barnaby Road, Rugby; rated on October 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Green Man at 14 Daventry Road, Dunchurch; rated on October 5

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sun Shing at 94 Bridget Street, New Bilton; rated on October 12