Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to four Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 5: Steam Turbine at Barnaby Road, Rugby; rated on October 4

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 5: The Green Man at 14 Daventry Road, Dunchurch; rated on October 5

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Sun Shing at 94 Bridget Street, New Bilton; rated on October 12

    • Rated 5: Extra Fish Bar at 64-66 Craven Road, Rugby; rated on September 22