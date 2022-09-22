Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to two Rugby restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Rugby’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd, at Tile Barn, Straight Mile, Bourton-On-Dunsmore was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 20.

And Coventry City FC Training Ground, at Coventry City Training, Leamington Road, Ryton-On-Dunsmore was also given a score of five on September 8.