Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Most Popular

• Rated 5: construction catering at B98 ; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit C3 / Elliots Field Retail Park, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on November 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: the oak and black dog at / 36 Brookside, Stretton-On-Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on November 30

Advertisement

Advertisement

• Rated 5: Caldecott Arms at The Caldecott Arms / 15 Main Street, Long Lawford, Warwickshire; rated on November 29

• Rated 5: The Shoulder of Mutton at Shoulder Of Mutton Public Hous / Sawbridge Road, Grandborough, Warwickshire; rated on November 24

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at Subway /, Central Park Drive, Bryant Road; rated on December 1