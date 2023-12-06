Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Rugby establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: construction catering at B98 ; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit C3 / Elliots Field Retail Park, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on November 29
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: the oak and black dog at / 36 Brookside, Stretton-On-Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on November 30
• Rated 5: Caldecott Arms at The Caldecott Arms / 15 Main Street, Long Lawford, Warwickshire; rated on November 29
• Rated 5: The Shoulder of Mutton at Shoulder Of Mutton Public Hous / Sawbridge Road, Grandborough, Warwickshire; rated on November 24
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Subway /, Central Park Drive, Bryant Road; rated on December 1
• Rated 5: Rugby Fish Bar at / 42 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on November 29