Register
BREAKING

Good news as food hygiene ratings handed to seven Rugby establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Dec 2023, 08:24 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Rugby’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Most Popular

    • Rated 5: construction catering at B98 ; rated on November 30

    • Rated 5: Caffe Nero at Unit C3 / Elliots Field Retail Park, Leicester Road, Rugby; rated on November 29

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: the oak and black dog at / 36 Brookside, Stretton-On-Dunsmore, Warwickshire; rated on November 30

    • Rated 5: Caldecott Arms at The Caldecott Arms / 15 Main Street, Long Lawford, Warwickshire; rated on November 29

    • Rated 5: The Shoulder of Mutton at Shoulder Of Mutton Public Hous / Sawbridge Road, Grandborough, Warwickshire; rated on November 24

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Subway /, Central Park Drive, Bryant Road; rated on December 1

    • Rated 5: Rugby Fish Bar at / 42 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on November 29