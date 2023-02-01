More under-40s in Rugby are non-religious than Christian

More people aged under 40 years old in Rugby opted for "no religion" on the census than identified as Christian, new survey figures show.

A woman completing their Census form on line ahead of Census Day on Sunday. Picture date: Saturday March 20, 2021.

Humanists UK, which campaigned for people to tick "no religion" on the survey in March 2021, said the recent figures – which showed a rise in people under the age of 40 stating they are non-religious – make it clear that the nation faces a "non-religious future".

The Office for National Statistics data shows 25,500 people aged under 40 in Rugby (46%) selected "no religion", followed by about 22,200 under-forties (40%) who selected Christianity.

It's in contrast to the previous census in 2011, when 55% of the age group selected Christianity and 32% opted for no religion.

A similar trend was seen across England and Wales, where "no religion" was the most selected option for under-40s. It's the first time Christianity did not hold the top spot for an age group.

About 13.6 million said they were not religious in 2021 while 9.8 million identified as Christian – a reversal from a decade ago when 13.9 million opted for Christianity and 9.4 million were non-religious.

Andrew Copson, Humanists UK chief executive, said the recent figures show a significant change in society: “They make plain that the UK faces a non-religious future. This is in stark contrast to how our state institutions operate today.

"No other European country has such a religious set-up as we do in terms of law and public policy, while at the same time having such a non-religious population.

“Politicians should look at today’s results and recognise they must renegotiate the place of religion or belief in today’s society.”

The ONS said: “Many factors can cause changes in the size of religious groups, including changing age structure, people relocating for work or education, and differences in the way individuals chose to self-identify (or how children’s religious affiliation was reported) between censuses.”