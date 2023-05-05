No more deaths recorded in Rugby

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.

A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 319 people had died in the area by April 20 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They were among 22,478 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 4 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.