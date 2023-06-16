No more deaths recorded in Rugby

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 321 people had died in the area by June 1 – which was unchanged from on the week before.
They were among 22,710 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 15 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 192,559 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 1.