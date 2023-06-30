Register
No more deaths recorded in Rugby

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:34 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 321 people had died in the area by June 15 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 22,742 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before June 29 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 192,888 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 15.