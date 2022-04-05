One more death recorded in Rugby

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.

The dashboard shows 203 people had died in the area by April 5 (Tuesday) – up from 202 on Monday.

It means there has been one death in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 17,169 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.