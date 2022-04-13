One more death recorded in Rugby

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.
Due to a delay in receiving data from one source, the number of deaths recorded across England yesterday is likely to be lower than the actual total.
The UK coronavirus dashboard shows 211 people had died in Rugby by April 12 – up from 210 on Monday.
They were among 17,532 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 148,080 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 12 – up from 147,840 on Monday.
Additional deaths not reported on Monday will be included in the total for April 13.