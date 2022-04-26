One more death recorded in Rugby

There was one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Rugby.
The dashboard shows 218 people had died in the area by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 217 on Monday.
They were among 17,901 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.
Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.
A total of 151,418 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 26 (Tuesday) – up from 151,005 on Monday.