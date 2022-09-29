One more death recorded in Rugby

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.

A total of 257 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 256 a week previously.

They were among 19,771 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

Advertisement