Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

One more death recorded in Rugby

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
2 hours ago

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.

A total of 264 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 3 (Thursday) – up from 263 on the week before.

They were among 20,234 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

Most Popular

    The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Rugby.

    Advertisement

    A total of 170,881 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 3 (Thursday) – up from 169,882 last week.