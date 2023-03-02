Register
One more death recorded in Rugby

There was one more coronavirus death recorded over the latest weekly period in Rugby.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
26 minutes ago
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 296 people had died in the area by February 16 – up from 295 on the week before.

They were among 21,678 deaths recorded across the West Midlands.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before March 2 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 183,561 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 16.